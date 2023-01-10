Ashley HomeStore Partners With Country Music Stars Kat & Alex For $3,000 Home Makeover Giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off furnishing their new home and the release of their latest hit single, "We Bought a House," the husband-and-wife duo Kat & Alex is partnering with Ashley HomeStore to give away a $3,000 home makeover.

The Kat & Alex Ashley Furniture Giveaway Sweepstakes will award a $3,000 Ashley store credit to one lucky winner to shop among the same merchandise that transformed the couple's home.

To enter the Kat & Alex Ashley Furniture Giveaway Sweepstakes, go to https://www.sonymusicnashville.com/winstuff/ . The sweepstakes is open until January 29, 2023 to U.S. residents 18+ who currently reside in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

Recorded in both English and Spanish, "We Bought A House" tells the sentimental story of the "American Idol" alums as they reflect on their hopes, dreams and aspirations in their new forever home.

Soon after Kat & Alex closed on their new home, Ashley stepped in to furnish their Owners Suite, living room and foyer in a cozy, farmhouse style complete with vintage accents and accessories.

"The combination of what we put together along with Ashley really makes this house feel like home," said Alex while relaxing in their new home's spacious living room.

Kat added, "We finally have a place we can truly call home and unwind when we come back from a busy, busy road trip."

Kat Luna, a first-generation American from a Cuban family, grew up in Miami while Alex Garrido, originally from Georgia, is of Puerto Rican descent. Together, the Nashville-based couple blends country and soul with their Latin roots to create a unique, soulful sound.

Ashley HomeStore is the nation's largest supplier and retailer of furniture and mattresses with more than 1,000 retail showrooms worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore