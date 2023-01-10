Allied Payment Network Adds Kathi Klawitter to Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile money movement solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the appointment of Kathi Klawitter to its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Klawitter will report to CEO Geoff Knapp, overseeing the company's operations to support its rapidly growing demand and market share, while accelerating service optimization.

Klawitter brings more than 20 years of success spearheading the building of business units and teams for companies within the payments and fintech industries. She comes to Allied from Fortune 250 company Fiserv, where she worked as Head of Operations & Initiatives for the Global Business Solutions division and as Head of Operations for Fiserv Community Financial Institutions (formerly SCS/First Data). Her industry experience also includes Chief Operating Officer for Oxford, MS-based Security Card Services. Prior to that, Klawitter served as Vice President of Merchant Services at Lititz, PA-based Susquehanna Bank and Senior Vice President at Central Atlantic Merchant Services, a Susquehanna Bancshares wholly owned subsidiary.

In her role as COO, Klawitter will steer all operating strategies to fuel new business development, client retention, product development and performance optimization.

"Kathi is a deeply experienced fintech leader who possesses a clear client-first mentality," said Knapp. "Kathi has worked with community financial institutions her entire career, which puts her in the unique position of knowing exactly what it takes to nurture and grow those customer relationships. We are fortunate to have her join our leadership team."

Klawitter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Marketing from Seton Hall University. She also holds a Master's Certificate in Project Management from Villanova, and an Executive Leadership & Influence Certificate from Wharton School of Business.

"I am thrilled to join Allied at this exciting time in their growth," said Klawitter. "I look forward to furthering its mission of bringing industry-first financial wellness and payments products to community financial institutions and the customers they serve."

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement technologies to the financial services industries. Allied's suite of emerging online and mobile payment solutions includes Internet bill pay, small business payments, P2P, A2A, online loan payments and the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin. For more information: www.AlliedPayment.com.

