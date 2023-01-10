Alaska Airlines plans to hire more than 3,500 employees in 2023

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever thought about working for an airline, 2023 might be your year. Alaska Airlines is announcing plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year in a variety of roles and functions. As we continue to grow and bring dozens of new airplanes into our fleet, we need thousands of people to join the Alaska family.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines) (PRNewswire)

From maintenance technicians to contact center agents, flight attendants to pilots, customer service agents to software engineers, we will have jobs available for anyone who wants to be part of our team.

Most of the new jobs are based at our hubs in Seattle and Portland, as well as locations up and down the West Coast. Benefits like the ability to work from home and flexibility of schedules are also available with some roles. Many of the positions do not require previous airline experience, so it's the perfect time to try a new career. The openings will be posted at careers.alaskaair.com throughout the year.

"It's an exciting time to join our team, and we're eager to welcome more great people to Alaska," said Andy Schneider, senior vice president of people at Alaska Airlines. "We offer a wide variety of positions, and we pride ourselves on nurturing talent and providing opportunities to learn new skills and move into new, challenging roles. Come join our winning team!"

Here's a look at the approximate number of new hires for each role we'll be looking to fill this year.

Position Alaska Pilots 550 Flight Attendants 1,000 Customer Service Agents 1,000 Ramp Service Agents 100 Contact Center Agents 240 Maintenance Technicians 135 Management 500 Total 3,525

Why work for Alaska ?

Creating an airline people love starts with our commitment to creating an airline where kind, remarkable and hardworking people can love what they do and who they work with. The work is exciting, we support each other and operate as one team, and you can travel the world. It's unlike any other work environment.

We provide travel privileges to explore and connect with family and friends; competitive pay and unique bonus programs to reward you when the company does well; and strong benefits for your health and wellness.

We commit to providing career development in an inclusive workplace where you can grow your career. Many of our management employees began their careers in frontline positions and then took an opportunity to move into a supervisor or corporate role. The opportunities are endless.

Have we convinced you yet? The place to learn more is careers.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize low fares and award-winning customer service. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, our guests can travel to more than 900 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com AN Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Airlines