ConcertAI and Caris Life Sciences Form Broad Partnership Creating Industry-Leading Molecular Oncology Research Platform to Accelerate Drug Development and Novel Research

The Combination of Comprehensive Genomic Profiling with Reference-standard Clinical Data Establishes an Unmatched Translational and Clinical Development Research Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and IRVING, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leading oncology real-world evidence data and AI technology company, and Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced a unique partnership to align the two companies' oncology capabilities. The collaboration creates one of the largest translational and clinical development research platforms aimed at supporting and accelerating biopharmaceutical drug development and novel therapeutic research.

Unprecedented Molecular and Clinical, Multi-modal Data at Population Scale

As the pioneer in precision medicine and molecular profiling, Caris has created a molecular-rich, real-world database of hundreds of thousands of cases that include genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data. Caris was the first in the industry to provide Whole Exome Sequencing DNA coverage and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing RNA coverage (WES / WTS) for every patient, which includes mutations, copy number variations, insertions and deletions, fusions and variant transcripts, as well as genomic signatures for gLOH, MSI, HRD, TMB, Caris FOLFIRSTai™, and Caris GPSai™.

ConcertAI has the largest collection of research-grade clinical data in oncology, hematology and urological cancers, representing the treatment and outcomes of almost seven million patients, partnering with healthcare providers and medical societies around the world. The company's Patient360™ specification has emerged as the reference standard for leading biopharma and other research groups. In addition, the company's AI SaaS solutions for clinical trial design and clinical development studies have emerged as the leading solution for next generation precision oncology trials.

Two Companies, One Unified Approach

David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA, Caris' President and Chief Scientific Officer, said: "As precision oncology continues to evolve, Caris' cutting-edge work on tumor biology and molecular biomarkers combined with ConcertAI's definitive clinical data at scale will have broad implications in the discovery and development of novel signatures and therapeutic options for patients across a range of tumor types."

Jeff Elton, PhD, MBA, ConcertAI's Chief Executive Officer, added: "By leveraging Caris' expansive real-world clinico-genomic database and ConcertAI's large clinical data of multiple types (EMR, Imaging, Medical Claims), our biopharma partners are able to uncover new insights into the underpinnings of cancer biology, translate these insights with confidence into the clinic, and define clear clinical development strategies for enhancing patient clinical outcomes."

While detailed partnership terms have not been disclosed, as part of the partnership, the two organizations will also align their scientific talent and AI SaaS technologies to the research objectives of their academic and biopharma partners.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About ConcertAI



ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

corpcomm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

Caris Life Sciences Business Development Contact:

Brian Lamon, Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development

blamon@carisls.com

609.955.8883

ConcertAI Media Contact:

Megan Duero

megan@galestrategies.com

203.917.9238

ConcertAI Business Development Contact:

Claudio d'Ambroshio, Ph.D.

Chief Revenue Officer & Life Science Partnerships

cdambrosio@concertai.com

774.284.2767

