CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Spectrum Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 3, 2023

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock during the period December 6, 2021 through September 22, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Spectrum, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the filed complaint, defendants were conducting a phase 2 clinical trial called ZENITH20, which was an ongoing, multicenter, multi-cohort, open-label, activity-estimating study evaluating the anti-tumor effects, safety, and tolerability of poziotinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that have certain mutations and were previously treated with the standard of care. Although defendants represented that the safety and efficacy data from the ZENITH20 trial were positive and that they had initiated a required confirmatory phase 3 study, on September 20, 2022, a briefing document from the United States Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee disclosed not only negative data on the safety and efficacy of poziotinib, but also a failure by the Company to enroll any patients in a required phase 3 confirmatory trial.

DEADLINE: February 3, 2023

Aggrieved Spectrum investors only have until February 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

