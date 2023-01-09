Anivive Announces Former Latham & Watkins LLP Office Managing Partner Jim Beaubien to their Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive Lifesciences, a technology-driven pet pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Jim Beaubien, former Latham and Watkins Office Managing Partner, to their Board of Directors. Mr. Beaubien brings 30+ years of P/E, IPO, and M&A experience to the board as Anivive prepares for its first institutional capital raise in 2023.

"I am extremely excited to join the board and contribute to the next chapter of the Anivive journey." - Jim Beaubien

Jim will be joining the board with the likes of Dr. Robert Bishop (Former President of Allergan), Glenn Stearns (Founder of Stearns Lending, star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire), Dr. Lynne Dotti (Professor of Economics, Chapman University), Dr. Scott Whitcup (Former EVP, R&D Allergan), Dr. David Bruyette (Chief Medical Officer at Anivive), and Dylan Balsz (Chief Executive Officer at Anivive).

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Jim to our Board," said CEO Dylan Balsz. "He was Anivive's first investor and truly understands our business and where we are headed. I am confident that with his experience, the best days for Anivive lie ahead."

"I remember when Dylan first approached me on the idea of repurposing human therapeutics for pets," stated Jim Beaubien, "What he and the team have done has been spectacular. From their conditional FDA approval for a canine lymphoma treatment to their upcoming Valley Fever Vaccine, I am extremely excited to join the board and contribute to the next chapter of the Anivive journey."

During his 30+ years at Latham & Watkins, Mr. Beaubien Chaired the Corporate Department and played a pivotal role in growing the partnership into the largest law firm in the world. He was counsel to top Fortune 500 companies, some of which include: Live Nation, Cerner Corporation, DaVita, Mattel, Health Net, Crown Resorts, Farmer Bros., Kilroy Realty, and Moelis & Co.

About Anivive Lifesciences

Anivive is a pet pharmaceutical company at the intersection of biotech, AI, software, and veterinary medicine. Our proprietary software platform accelerates the development of new, affordable treatments for life-threatening diseases in pets. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class therapeutics for three critical areas: Oncology, Anti-Virals and Anti-Fungal Vaccines. Please visit www.anivive.com

