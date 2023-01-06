NexBank Capital, Inc. Raises $390 Million in Equity

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), the financial services and parent company of NexBank, today announced it has raised an aggregate of $390 million through certain private placements of its equity securities, including $280 million raised in preferred stock from September 2021 to September 2022, $90 million in voting common stock from September 2021 to September 2022, and $20 million in non-voting common stock in December 2022.

The most recent transaction was a $20 million private placement of a new class of non-voting common stock of the Company that closed on December 29, 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this transaction as growth capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to the Company in the various transactions.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services company that provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas with $14 billion in assets, it provides its clients with institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

