Flex Seal Launches Innovative Flood Protection Line

WESTON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of research and testing, The Flex Seal® Family of Products has officially launched its revolutionary new line: Flex Seal Flood Protection. This line consists of four Flex Seal products, specially formulated to help defend homes and businesses from floodwaters, all while being completely removable* after waters recede. **

"This is one of the most important, innovative safety products ever to be offered to the public. It is designed to help prevent damaging flood waters from entering people's homes and businesses, and we think it's going to help a lot of people," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson. "Every structure is different, depending on age and type of construction, so it's impossible to stop all flood waters 100% of the time, but our Flood Protection products can help by slowing down or even stopping water from entering your home or business."

Product Facts:

The line is made up of uniquely formulated, removable versions of Flex Seal, Flex Tape®, Flex Seal Liquid ®, and Flex Paste ®.

These products should be used in combination to help create multiple layers of protection.

All Flood Protection products will be yellow to differentiate them from the original, more permanent Flex Seal products.

Flex Seal Spray Flood Protection and Flex Seal Liquid Flood Protection UL Verified†: No water penetration through 1/8" gaps at depths up to 3 feet, for 14 days.

Flex Paste Flood Protection UL Verified†: No water penetration through 1/2" gaps at depths up to 3 feet, for 14 days.

Flex Tape Flood Protection UL Verified†: No water penetration through 1/2" gaps at depths up to 3 feet, for 14 days.

Flex Seal Flood Protection is patent pending for products and uses.

The removable Flex Seal Family of Flood Protection Products are available on our official website and will hit major retailers soon.

* May leave residue or remove paint. Refer to FlexSealProducts.com/flood for removal instructions.

**IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Always follow state and local warnings regarding evacuations. Never seal people or animals inside of a structure. Depending on the age and type of construction, there may be areas that cannot be seen or sealed. Unsealed porous surfaces, such as concrete, can seep water during extended underwater exposure. Not intended for flash floods.

† The Flex Flood Protection line has been evaluated by UL Solutions and meets applicable verification requirements for stopping water intrusion for the specified gap widths, water depths, specified gap widths and water depths. These tests were performed in an UL Solutions laboratory using manufacturer's recommended application instructions.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides various DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

