Copper Mountain Mining Provides Operational Update on Ransomware Attack

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") announces the Copper Mountain Mine has resumed production after the December 27, 2022 ransomware attack (please refer to Copper Mountain's press release dated December 29, 2022 entitled "Copper Mountain Mining Subject to Ransomware Attack and Implements Risk Management Systems and Protocols"). Throughout this downtime, which resulted from the attack on its IT systems, the Company has been shipping copper concentrate to the Port of Vancouver from mine inventory and has maintained its planned shipping schedule.

On January 1, the Company resumed operations of the primary crusher at its Copper Mountain Mine and shortly thereafter, the Company resumed operations at the mill, which was preventatively shutdown following the attack. On January 4, the mill was at full production and the operation is currently being stabilized as the remaining business systems are fully restored.

Throughout the outage, all environmental management systems at the Copper Mountain Mine were operational, and there were no environmental incidents or injuries to personnel. The Company's external and internal IT teams, along with external cybersecurity experts, are continuing to actively establish additional safeguards to mitigate any further risks to the Company. The Company's primary objective remains to return to full business functionality in a safe and secure manner.

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

