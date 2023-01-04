TCL Reveals Revolutionary Home Theater Innovations at CES 2023, Reinforcing TV Leadership with Expanded QLED and Gaming Capabilities

Leading Electronics Brand Upgrades its Award-Winning TV and Audio Lineup to feature Bigger Screens and Better Sound with Advanced Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading technology companies, today announced new innovative TV and sound bar models for elevated yet accessible entertainment immersion at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Raising the bar once again, TCL is redefining what's possible in home theater with a fresh rebrand of its award-winning portfolio. TCL's new premium TV line will introduce its biggest performance enhancements to date, featuring a broader range of QLED models and major upgrades for superior gaming and cinematic experiences with rich audio made possible in their latest sound bar offerings.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL) (PRNewswire)

A true technology leader, TCL introduced the world's first big-screen Quantum Dot TV, introduced the world's first mini-LED TV, developed its own powerful TCL AIPQ Engine™ technology and continues to build on those innovations. Unveiling new models across the board, TCL's 2023 TV lineup will be grouped into two distinct families with unique product identities within the smart S-Series and QLED Q-Series. TCL is especially focused on bringing the best and biggest screen TVs to more customers, offering the newest 98" model in its top-of-the-line QM8 collection to make it TCL's largest mini-LED TV and the ultimate home theater centerpiece.

"With continued innovation and leadership, 2023 will be groundbreaking for TCL as we come off another incredible year - top 2 best-selling TV brand in the US for four years straight with over 25 million TVs sold during that time. TCL's audio division is also the #1 sound bar manufacturer in the world and together with TV, TCL has plans for bringing all new high-performance products to consumers at unmatched value," said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Leveraging our vertical integration advantages, TCL will produce larger screen sizes with advanced technologies like QLED and mini-LED to ensure that we're delivering world-class products with the performance levels that cinephiles, gamers and sports fans truly want."

TCL Televisions

This year, TCL is reinventing its award-winning television line-up with its biggest enhancements, ever. The products will be segmented into two families – S-Series and the all-new Q Series, with six distinct product identities. In 2023, TCL is raising the bar with incredible video, audio, and gaming technologies, and every model will be wrapped in a stylish FullView bezel-less design. Taking TCL's critically acclaimed products to the next level, the new Q-Series will focus on bigger and better QLED models, including mini-LED.

TCL's new Q6 provides more color with Quantum Dot technology for an ultra-wide color gamut, while also incorporating a HighBright display that increases brightness by up to 66% versus the non-QLED TVs. The Q6 also includes a new Game Accelerator 120 feature, allowing up to 120Hz VRR gaming. With these technologies, Q6 is designed to provide a better picture, regardless of the content. TCL's Q6 will be available in 50 to 75-inch screen sizes.

Stepping up, the TCL Q7 is a true premium TV that adds a HighBright PRO display with double the peak nits, and Full Array PRO local dimming for up to 5X the dimming zones, versus last year's TCL QLED models. The Q7 also includes a native 120Hz panel, and the exciting new Game Accelerator 240 feature, which allows for blistering fast gaming at up to 240Hz VRR. This will be a true "game changer" for any serious gamer. All of this is controlled by the powerful TCL AIPQ Engine, enabling TCL to receive IMAX Enhanced certification, and making Q7 the perfect TV for fast action movies, sports or gaming. TCL's Q7 will be available in 55 to 85-inch screen sizes.

Topping the Q-Series family, TCL introduces QM8 with industry leading Mini-LED ULTRA. TCL has been a leader in both QLED and mini-LED technologies, and in 2023 takes mini-LED to an unmatched flagship level. The QM8 features a HighBright ULTRA display with double the peak nits of last year's award-winning TCL mini-LED series. More remarkably, QM8 adds Mini-LED ULTRA with up to 5X more dimming zones, achieving up to 2,300+ zones, which is groundbreaking for a 4K TV. In addition, QM8 features enhanced audio with a built-in subwoofer and Wi-Fi 6 for improved connectivity. The ultimate mini-LED TV, QM8 will be available in 65- to super large 98-inch screen sizes.

Also, for the first time ever, TCL's Q-Series will be custom install compatible. With discrete IR codes, RS232C capability and IP control, the Q-Series can be spec'd into the most premium home theater installations.

Ensuring that it improves the home theater experience for every customer, the TCL S-Series is a family of smart TVs that are also a smart choice. The S3 is smart and versatile with 1080p Full HD resolution and HDR, so it can double as a PC Monitor. TCL's S4 provides 4K Ultra HD resolution and is getting major upgrades including features such as Dolby Vision® HDR for ultra vivid pictures, immersive Dolby Atmos® audio, MEMC and much more. TCL's S3 model will be available in 32 to 43-inch screen sizes, while the S4 will be offered in 43 to 85-inch screen sizes.

TCL Sound Bars

With almost 20 years of audio manufacturing expertise, TCL has offered premium sound bars under its brand name in the US for several years. To complement its award-winning TVs, TCL's 2023 sound bar lineup will also be grouped into S-Series and Q-Series. The TCL S4 sound bars represent "Home Theater Made Simple" with a sleek cosmetic design, DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced sound field, Dolby Audio®, Bluetooth and more at incredible value for their performance. For an upgraded experience, TCL's Q6 sound bars represent "Home Theater Made Better" with an elegant cosmetic design, and an enhanced audio feature suite including more power, larger subwoofer, separate tweeters, auto room calibration and more.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #16915 in Central Hall at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit go.tcl.com/ces .

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL