Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation at CJS Securities' 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Mike Olosky, Chief Executive Officer, and members of senior management will participate in the upcoming CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 2:20 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors virtually throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

