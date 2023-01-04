ANSA MOTOR SPORTS LLC - Announces Collaboration with IPK Factory Italy Officially Becomes the Exclusive USA Importer and Factory Race Team for Formula K and OK1 Competition Karts

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansa Motor Sports' Karting division, Ansa Karting, is a recognized and accomplished South Florida based Kart Racing Team. Ansa Karting proudly becomes the USA official and exclusive importer for the Formula K and OK1. The IPK brand of competition go-karts is a part of the PRAGA family of brands of products.

Ansa Karting Partners with IPK Factory Italy (PRNewswire)

Ansa Motor Sports LLC. Co-owner and Ansa Karting owner Patrick-Otto Madsen stated, "We are very pleased and grateful to become the USA's sole and exclusive Importer for Formula K and OK1 chassis brands. The partnership with the IPK Factory Italy and Ansa Karting leverages the opportunity to help both companies grow and support the brand development. Furthermore, not only will the partnership empower aspiring young talent to develop their skills and prove themselves at the highest levels of Karting, but also help them transition into racing cars within the same organization and team. As the official importer, Ansa Karting will also become the IPK Factory supported team in the USA."

Ansa Motor Sports is headquartered in Miami, Fl and is perfectly positioned to be a full stocking importer enabling the team to quickly respond to market and client demands. Ansa Karting will be focused on providing fast turnaround times for chassis and spare parts to its clients and dealers. "Formula K was extensively tested and raced by our team prior to partnering. The fit, finish, and overall IPK quality of the componentry is exceptional. Providing exceptional customer support as well as a great product is paramount for our team," stated Patrick-Otto Madsen.

When I met with Mr. Madsen for our first in-person meeting, he travelled from the USA to come visit our IPK Factory just outside of Verona, Italy. He clearly made his case for the future of the IPK brand in the USA. We realized our goals were aligned with both brand direction and growth. Ansa Motor Sports has a long history of success in motorsports and driver development which complements our brand and mission with young aspiring drivers. We signed a deal with Ansa Motor Sports and we are excited for the opportunity to achieve great success," said IPKarting CEO Petr Ptacek.

About Ansa Motor Sports LLC

ANSA Motor Sports was created in 2005 by former race car driver and entrepreneur, Alain Nadal and Patrick-Otto Madsen. ANSA Motor Sports is one of the most recognized racing organizations of the last decade with more than 100+ podium finishes. Since 2012, ANSA Motorsports won 2 Porsche Gold Cup Championships, 1 World Challenge Championship, and multiple IMSA Prototype Challenge races. In 2020, ANSA entered the world's most exotic single-make series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo. In its inaugural season, the team earned multiple pole positions and wins across both Pro and ProAm categories. In 2022, ANSA was crowned the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Grand Finals Pro Champion in Portimao, Portugal. Ansa Karting, the kart racing division of Ansa Motor Sports, is a national center of excellence in karting and driver development for drivers of all ages.

About IPK Karting

Alongside the R1 racing car, Praga's IPK Division is one of the world's leading producers of racing karts having won World Championships in 2012 Bas Lammers on Praga and 2020 Jeremy Iglesias on Formula K. Praga Aviation is developing the Alfa multi-purpose STOL performance aircraft, and Praga has also completed a successful 2021 Dakar Rally campaign, finishing 5th in the truck category. Visit: www.pragaglobal.com

For all sales and parts inquiries please contact us at IPK@ansamotorsports.com

