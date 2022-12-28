Schneider Electric to Unveil Latest Innovations in Sustainable Home Energy Management at CES 2023

Industry leader premieres award-winning solutions offering homeowners new levels of control and simplicity to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs

Schneider Electric executives will discuss new strategies and solutions to bring more clean, cost-effective, resilient, and secure energy to homeowners in booth #53711

BOSTON, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, will unveil the latest award-winning innovations in sustainable home energy management at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (booth #53711, Tech West – Venetian Expo, Halls A-D).

As the industry leader trusted in 4 of 10 U.S. homes with a legacy in smart, sustainable home electrification, Schneider Electric is meeting the needs of consumers by changing the way they engage with energy in their lives every day. This comes at a critical time as the cost of utility power in the U.S continues to increase, while damaging weather events and grid instability are driving the need for more clean, cost-effective, resilient, and secure energy.

What: Schneider Electric will unveil the latest in sustainable home energy management. Recognized by CES for their innovation, these award-winning solutions will help consumers address their home energy challenges by providing new levels of control and simplicity to increase energy efficiency and reduce their monthly energy bills



Who: Schneider Electric executives will be available to demonstrate the latest innovations in sustainable home energy management, discuss their benefits for consumers and answer your questions



Where: Schneider Electric booth #53711 – Tech West, Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas



When: Wednesday, January 4 through Sunday, January 8, 2023

Innovation Talks at CES

Schneider Electric will also host a series of Innovation Talks in their booth throughout the meeting. These consumer-focused sessions will explore important home energy topics, including industry trends, technical innovations and strategies for reducing energy costs. These sessions will take place as follows:

Thursday, January 5, 2023

11:40-12:00 pm Navigating the Paths to Energy Independence

1:30-1:50 pm The Inflation Reduction Act and How You Can Benefit

2:00-2:20 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy

2:30-2:50 pm Technology's Role in the Race to Build Sustainable and Resilient Communities

3:00-3:20 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem

Friday, January 6, 2023

11:00-11:20 am Transforming Home Energy Systems for the EV Revolution

11:40-12:00 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem

1:30-1:50 pm Imagination Made Possible: From Fishing Nets to Light Switches

2:00-2:20 pm Five Ways to Save on Your Energy Bill with Smart Tech

2:30-2:50 pm Your Home CAN be Net Zero, Discover How

Saturday, January 7, 2023

11:00-11:20 am Navigating the Paths to Energy Independence

11:40-12:00 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy

1:30-1:50 pm The Inflation Reduction Act and How You Can Benefit

2:00-2:20 pm Imagination Made Possible: From Fishing Nets to Light Switches

2:30-2:50 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem

3:00-3:20 pm Transforming Home Energy Systems for the EV Revolution

Sunday, January 8, 2023

11:00-11:20 am Five Ways to Save on Your Energy Bill with Smart Tech

11:40-12:00 pm Your Home CAN be Net Zero, Discover How

1:30-1:50 pm Build with Matter: A Promise to a Home Ecosystem

2:00-2:20 pm The New Energy Landscape: Top Trends Driving Change in Home Energy

2:30-2:50 pm Technology's Role in the Race to Build Sustainable and Resilient Communities

