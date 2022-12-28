Immigration Leader BAL Sweeps Multiple Industry Awards in 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry trailblazer BAL took home 24 top honors for law, technology, DE&I and workplace culture this year, besting its previous record. BAL capped off 2022 with a future accolade: 2023 Law Firm of the Year by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, the second time in four years BAL has earned the distinction.

Our legal expertise continued to win top ranking by all the major legal publications, including Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, Who's Who Legal and Best Lawyers in America. In the 2022 Lawdragon rankings, which recognize fewer than 80 immigration attorneys nationwide, BAL was the most cited firm for corporate immigration, with 17 of our attorneys earning the elite recognition.

BAL also leads in the legal tech space with our proprietary case management system Cobalt® earning multiple awards and solidifying BAL's reputation as both a tech leader and innovator in 2022. BAL's Technology Department won a Best in Biz award, and Chief Technology Officer Chanille Juneau was named a Legal Innovator by Texas Lawyer. BAL was also a finalist for multiple legal tech awards, including Legalweek's Most Innovative Operations Team of the Year, the California Legal Awards' Vanguard Award, TechTitans and the CODiE award for Best Legal Solution by the Software and Information Industry Association.

BAL's DE&I and advancement of women earned the firm the #1 spot on The National Law Journal's Women's Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022) and on Law 360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). BAL took home Comparably's employee-reviews based awards for Best Company for Women and Best Company for Diversity 2022.

Finally, BAL's celebrated workplace culture swept numerous awards, including #7 on the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work, and #44 in the country alongside some of the most beloved American brands for Best Company for Perks & Benefits by Comparably. In 2022, BAL won in seven of Comparably's Best Company categories, including Career Growth, Compensation and HR Team, based solely on employee ratings.

"I want to thank all of our clients for their partnership and trust in 2022—these relationships are the foundation for our continued success," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "And to the 1,500 members of the BAL family who operate coast-to-coast as a seamless team, your pursuit of the exceptional is the engine that delivers for our clients and represents a model for the industry."

Jeremy was named 2022 Outstanding Director by the Dallas Business Journal for leading the innovation, expansion and success of BAL. Jeremy has overseen the firm's continued growth, opening a new BAL office every year for the past six years, including the newest office in Los Angeles for sports and entertainment clients. He recruited several of the country's top immigration experts to BAL as the firm added over 600 new employees, 60% of whom were diversity hires. Jeremy also introduced key perks and benefits, including unlimited vacation; championed the continuing development of BAL's award-winning technologies; and added another 100,000 square feet of space to the firm's state-of-the-art Richardson headquarters.

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

See website for details: https://www.bal.com

