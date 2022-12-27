InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Screen for Vehicle Windows (CNC-506)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My young daughter would throw items out the open window while riding in the car. I thought there should be a way to enjoy the breeze from the open window without the hazard and hassle of tossed items," said an inventor, from Huntersville, N.C., "so I invented the WINDJAMMER. My design would also provide sunlight protection and it would help prevent bugs and other debris from entering the car."

The invention provides an effective screen for vehicle windows. In doing so, it prevents small children from tossing items out the window while traveling. It also helps prevent insects and leaves from entering the vehicle. As a result, it enhances safety, convenience and sun protection. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, parents with young children, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

