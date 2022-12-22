Orange County Based Companies Partner to Support Our Pediatric Population

Govise Inc. and Circle City Liquidators partner to make donation to local Children's Hospital

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we enter this holiday season, a collision of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), COVID-19, and flu has mounted in our pediatric community. This continues to put pressure on our hospitals and emergency rooms, creating long wait times for families and even longer hours for our local pediatric healthcare providers.

Orange County based company, Govise Inc., who provides medical promotional review services to pharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide, started thinking about how it could help.

Dr. Jimmie Overton, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Govise Inc. was inspired by his partner who is a reseller and suggested that one of her liquidation suppliers could help. This led to a meeting of the two companies to share ideas.

"As a part of our company culture, Govise Inc. is passionate about making a difference, supporting our community and, as a business, we are focused on finding solutions. That's why we partnered with a local reputable liquidation company, Circle City Liquidators (CCL)." says Dr. Overton.

"When Govise approached us about the idea, we were all in!" said Ryan Maresch Co-owner of CCL. "We are a family business and community is important to us. As a liquidation company here in Orange County, we were in a unique position help." Co-owner Jose Lim-Valle agrees, "This was a great opportunity to collaborate and problem solve to support our local community."

This partnership allowed them to secure over 1,200 single use kids activity packets and over 700 children's masks to donate to Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) that can be distributed to patients and their siblings to bring some joy and much needed reprieve to those affected.

"It's amazing to see what can happen when two unrelated companies find a way to partner and help make an impact in our community," says Govise Inc. Co-founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Janet Gottlieb.

