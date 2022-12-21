Former Federal Prosecutor Jennifer Blecher Joins Seiden Law Group LLP's New York office

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Blecher, a US Army veteran with over a decade of experience as a litigator with Sullivan & Cromwell and the US Department of Justice, has joined Seiden Law Group's litigation, dispute and investigations groups. Blecher also previously worked at Goldman Sachs and the New York Times. "Jen is handling some of the most complex and sensitive cases we have," said Robert Seiden, founder and Managing Partner of the fast-growing firm. "Her tenacity, hard-nosed approach and sophistication are already bringing value to our clients and our firm," said Amiad Kushner, who is a Partner and Head of Litigation at Seiden Law Group. Seiden Law Group represents foreign governments, multi-national companies, and victims of large-scale financial frauds in federal and state courts throughout the US, from inception to trial. Seiden Law Group also represents clients in regulatory matters including sanctions cases, as well as in receivership matters. Robert Seiden has been appointed a receiver over thirty times by courts in the US, the Cayman Islands and Hong Kong.

