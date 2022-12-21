Climb Credit Releases Report on Career Growth Outcomes for American College of Education®

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, a mission-driven FinTech company focused on expanding access to career-advancing education, has released a report on surveyed student outcomes for American College of Education (ACE), a leading online college providing degree and non-degree programs in education, healthcare, nursing and business.

(PRNewsfoto/Climb Credit) (PRNewswire)

Climb partners with ACE to provide financing options for their programs — and as part of their mission, Climb sends regular outcomes surveys to past borrowers in order to quantify if and how their partner schools benefit learners.

As outlined in their report , surveyed students who used Climb to attend an ACE program saw not only a 95% graduation rate, but also a 97% job placement rate.* Since the majority of ACE students are enrolling to advance in their current career — 95% were receiving a master's degree, primarily to advance their roles as educators — their outcomes showcase the advantage that upskilling through an ACE program can bring.

"With years of partnering not only with individual schools such as ACE, but also researching the industry as a whole, it's amazing to see the resulting outcomes and the positive impact these programs had," said Climb CEO Casey Powers. "And with our current shortage of educators and healthcare workers, it's more important than ever to lift up the type of training that has a strong track record of advancing students' careers, providing a positive return on their financial investment, and filling the need for more qualified people in these spaces."

This is further highlighted by ACE's recent ranking of #2 in Newsweek's list of America's Best Online Learning Schools . "At ACE, we are very proud of our unique value proposition and how our affordable, accelerated programs achieve stellar outcomes and facilitate meaningful career progression for our students," said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. "We are passionate about helping to strengthen human capital in K12, healthcare, and business. Our partnership with Climb allows us to open the door to even more people with additional payment options. This latest survey further illustrates our value to students and the ROI on their time with us."

Looking ahead, Climb is excited to continue their support of ACE programs through several mission-aligned initiatives that will help students access their programs and ultimately succeed in their careers.

Click the link below to view the full report:

Climb Credit Outcomes Report for American College of Education

*Graduated students were only considered successfully placed if they reported gaining full-time employment, any other type of in-field employment, or that the job obtained was aligned with their professional aspirations.

All outcomes information has been collected by Climb on a good-faith-efforts basis; however, this information relies on inputs beyond Climb's ability to test or control. Accordingly, Climb makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy of this information, and this information should not be relied on in making a decision whether or not to attend a course at the above-referenced entity. All student experiences are different and outcomes from a program are not guaranteed.

About Climb

Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, trucking to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Climb Media Contact

Laura Mauro (Fitzpatrick)

Laura.Fitzpatrick@climbcredit.com

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

ACE Media Contact

Mike Cook

mike.cook@ace.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Climb Credit