For A Bright Future Foundation Awarded Operations Grants from Global Technology Leaders

The Foundation received three grants from Microsoft and Google

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To finish off the year on a high note, the Louis Hernandez Jr., For A Bright Future Foundation (FABF) - a 501c3 nonprofit organization aimed at providing aid to academically and socially disadvantaged children - was delighted to be presented with three generous operations grants from Microsoft and Google. These grants total over $250,000 annually and include Microsoft Advertising Grants, Google Ads Grants, and an annual ad credit. This incredible support will help the Foundation optimize its operations and increase access to funding opportunities.

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future logo (PRNewsfoto/Louis Hernandez Jr.’s Foundatio) (PRNewswire)

For A Bright Future is devoted to helping children from disadvantaged backgrounds through scholarships, healthcare initiatives, and educational programs. The Foundation is collaborating with prominent Media Technology firms and Financial Institutions, who share our vision, and renowned inner-city high schools to make STEAM education more accessible with its innovative Media and Fintech Labs Programs.

The Foundation is backed by many leading media technology partners and service providers; they are partners who have committed to contributing their resources, services, and products to sustain For A Bright Future and its STEAM-related projects and scholarships. With the help of these generous supporters, their yearly campaign raised USD 625,000 in 2022.

Both financial and material contributions have been instrumental in helping the non-profit organization. Thanks to the generous support, the non-profit provided 11 more scholarships to deserving, low-income high achievers this year and is now launching three Media Lab programs in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City in three academic locations.

Numerous corporations, educators, and local community leaders have been vocal in their willingness to help For A Bright Future with its projects. It enabled the Foundation to expand its teams and support the launch of the new programs. The Fintech Innovation Program is under development and will be going live in the fall of 2023.

"It has been inspiring to see the growing support that For A Bright Future Foundation has received this year. I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to our efforts. With your help, we will be able to continue making significant progress towards our goal of making education accessible for all children by creating opportunities for promising students from underprivileged and underrepresented communities. Bigger, better opportunities to help await in 2023, and we hope to continue down this path of growth," said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future Foundation.

"It has been a remarkable year for the Foundation, and we remain committed to providing underserved children with the resources they need to have a better life. We are proud of the positive developments we have witnessed and look forward to what lies ahead," said Gina Rogoto, Director of Operations, For A Bright Future Foundation.

To support For A bright Future educational programs please visit our donation page at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org/donate-today.

Contact info:

Gina Rogoto

For A Bright Future Foundation

gmr@forabrightfuturefoundation.org

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

Learn more at www.forabrightfuturefoundation.org.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future