TUSK Partners Advises Sahara Dental Center & Las Vegas Smile Center in their sale to Western Dental & Orthodontics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Sahara Dental Center and Las Vegas Smile Center in its affiliation with Western Dental & Orthodontics, a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital . The transaction was led by Kevin Sauer , Director of Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky , Sam Lupton, and George May , spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

"TUSK was able to present our business to a diverse set of potential buyers, driving up the value of our sale."

Sahara Dental Center and Las Vegas Smile Center have provided a variety of cosmetic and orthodontic services to the Las Vegas area for several years. Under the leadership of Dr. Shiva Keshmiri and her husband, Kevin Behjat, both practices have successfully transformed the smiles of thousands of patients in their local community through a first-class comprehensive care approach.

Dr. Shiva Keshmiri, Founder of Sahara Dental Center commented, "We were extremely impressed by TUSK's professionalism and extensive M&A knowledge in the dental space. TUSK understood the importance of finding the right partner for our practices. They were able to present our business to a diverse set of potential buyers, driving up the value of our sale, and allowing us to choose the best partner for the future of our practices. We are looking forward to beginning this new partnership with Western Dental and Orthodontics."

Bryan Galligan, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions at Western Dental and Orthodontics, commented, "Dr. Shiva Keshmiri and her team have built an incredible business. We knew they would be a great fit for our culture at Western Dental and Orthodontics. We are thrilled to have both practices with a commitment to service and its customers join our organization."

About Sahara Dental Centers & Las Vegas Smile Center

Sahara Dental Centers and Las Vegas Smile Center have tended to the smiles of the Las Vegas community for several years. They both host a variety of dental services from cosmetic, orthodontic, and general dentistry. The leadership of the business has built one of the premier dental practices in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://saharadental.com .

About Western Dental & Orthodontics

Western Dental & Orthodontics, a portfolio company of New Mountain Capital, is a leading dental support organization providing a diverse set of clinical and administrative support services. They have partnered with hundreds of dentists, specializing in western United States. Their presence is primarily in Arizona, California, Texas, and Nevada. For more information, please visit https://www.westerndental.com/en-us

About TUSK Partners

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $750M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transaction, we offer our clients solutions that help them to achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

