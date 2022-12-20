McLANE SURPASSES $100 MILLION DONATION MILESTONE IN SUPPORT OF CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

35-year partnership, fueled by generosity of teammates, suppliers and customers, continues to impact the lives of children in communities across the country

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company that provides grocery and foodservice solutions, has surpassed $100 million in donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Since 1987, McLane has helped raise more than $101 million through local fundraising efforts, hospital donations, underwriting of CMN Hospitals operations and supplier campaign support.

McLane's partnership serves to fund critical, life-saving treatments and health care services, innovative research and financial assistance for 170 children's hospitals dedicated to advancing the health of 10 million children each year across the U.S. and Canada.

"At McLane, there is a sense of pride and dedication among our teammates that stems from giving back to the communities we serve. Our longstanding partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals allows us and our supplier and customer partners to join forces in making a difference in the lives of children with critical needs across the country," said Tony Frankenberger, CEO of McLane. "We're proud to have reached this milestone and will continue our steadfast support for years to come."

A large part of McLane's support for CMN Hospitals comes from grassroots fundraising at more than 75 distribution centers across the country. Distribution centers engage their local communities in supporting local hospitals through a variety of events and fundraise directly with employee payroll giving programs. Their efforts demonstrate McLane teammates' deeply held commitment to CMN Hospitals, and their impact is evident:

McLane Phoenix recently supported the 21 st Annual Duel in the Desert Golf Tournament raising more than $30,000 benefitting Phoenix Children's Hospital while Charles Pray , McLane Phoenix division general manager, serves as a Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation corporate executive board member.

McLane Suneast's annual golf tournament, employee giving and other initiatives have raised more than $2 million for CMN Hospitals in Central Florida since 1997.

McLane Northeast and McLane Southwest have each raised over $1 million for local member hospitals of CMN Hospitals in their respective communities.

McLane also provides support for CMN Hospitals' corporate events including the Program Director of the Year Award, presented to a local member hospital program director who exhibits selfless service, commitment and dedication. The award winner receives a $10,000 donation from McLane to their local member children's hospital.

Additionally, the McLane supplier community has generously joined in fundraising efforts and company-wide events like fishing and clay shoot tournaments as well as the McLane Charity Golf Classic, which raised $800,000 this year while helping to foster successful partnerships for CMN Hospitals.

"For 35 years, McLane has shown an unwavering commitment to change kids' health to change the future. We're immensely grateful to their leadership, team members, suppliers and customers for decades of generosity," said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "We're delighted to celebrate over $100 million raised and the support provided to help local member children's hospitals fulfill their most urgent needs."

To learn more about the partnership between McLane and CMN Hospitals, visit our community page.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates more than 80 distribution centers and one of the nation's largest private truck fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK). Visit mclaneco.com for more information.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

View original content:

SOURCE McLane Company