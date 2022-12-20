CRN Names Intermedia Unite® as the 2022 Enterprise Collaboration Solution Product of the Year

All-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform took top honors from channel partners in the award criteria including technology and customer need

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that its all-in-one cloud communications product, Intermedia Unite, has been named the overall winner in CRN's prestigious 2022 Product of the Year Awards for the Enterprise Collaboration Solution category, which was evaluated by channel partners and judges from CRN. Unite was highly recognized for product quality and reliability, richness of product features/functionality, technical innovation, compatibility, and ease of integration; and, for partners themselves, the demonstrated ability to drive new revenue and resulting profit margins.

Unite is the communication and collaboration solution that helps businesses achieve more productive, efficient employee collaboration, and deliver more informed and responsive customer care and support. Users enjoy voice, video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, as well as call queues, active call routing, contact directories, and many more contact center features. All are delivered and experienced on one highly reliable, secure, and deeply integrated platform.

"CRN's Products of the Year Awards are always one of the year's most talked about industry lists. Our 2022 honorees are all leading vendors who set themselves apart by their unflagging commitment to industry excellence for channel partners and their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It's a distinct honor to recognize Intermedia Unite which sets a very high bar for solution providers looking to expand their portfolio based on technological innovation, financial opportunity, and market need."

The CRN 2022 Products of the Year awards honor the leading partner-friendly products that launched over the last year as selected by the solution providers who bring these products to customers. CRN editors selected finalists in 30 technology categories among products that were launched or updated from September 2021 to September 2022. The survey received more than 5,000 product ratings from solution providers, and the product with the highest overall score in each category was named the winner.

"Intermedia is committed to delivering the tools that enable business users to collaborate and communicate easily, reliably, securely, and affordably with each other and their customers, from wherever work is happening," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer for Intermedia. "As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,300 channel partners by providing the products, programs, resources, and comprehensive support that enable them to maximize their revenue potential, brand our products as their own, and maintain ownership of their customer relationships. It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for our efforts by the partner community which we serve, as well as the team at CRN."

