TEDCO's Venture Funds Invests Nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health

Maryland start-up seeks to achieve health equity for underserved Veterans and service members

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, is pleased to announce its Venture Funds invested nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health (WCH), an organization that enables healthcare facilities and providers to deliver optimal care to 75 million veterans, active service members, and their families. TEDCO's evergreen Venture Funds are dedicated to funding and growing the next generation of early-stage businesses in Maryland.

“As an eighth-generation military Veteran, I’m aware of the difficulties surrounding healthcare for our Nation’s military, Veterans, and their families,” Ron Steptoe, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health explains. (PRNewswire)

TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for tech and life science startups, invested nearly $1M in Warrior Centric Health.

"TEDCO is proud to support Warrior Centric Health in their mission to enable health equity for those who have served," said Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO CEO. "After everything Veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard, reservists, and their families have done for our country, one way we can support them is by helping them have comprehensive healthcare; WCH's Solution Suite helps this critical community get one step closer to this goal."

WCH, based in Ellicott City, Md., is an organization focused on bridging the gaps in healthcare throughout the United States, particularly the gaps that are creating a Veteran healthcare crisis. The business's focus on providing health equity will enable healthcare facilities to provide optimal care to large, diverse patient populations of veterans, service members and their families. This Warrior Community makes up almost a quarter of the population—and according to WCH research, over 90% of them get all or some of their care outside the Veterans Administration, or "VA," hospital system.

"As an eighth-generation military Veteran, I'm aware of the difficulties surrounding healthcare for our Nation's military, Veterans, and their families," Ron Steptoe, CEO and co-founder of Warrior Centric Health explains. "We're honored to continue to champion our mission and recognize the opportunity to bring meaningful solutions to healthcare providers that drive better outcomes for a large population of existing Warrior patients."

WCH's Warrior Centric Solution Suite provides a comprehensive solution to this crisis of unmet need, bringing a combination of sophisticated data and decision science, accredited education and training, and robust outreach tools to hospitals and healthcare providers in a way that is scalable, adaptable, and easy to use.

"Warrior Centric Health's Solution Suite is creating an answer to a real problem, one where the Warrior Community faces a unique set of chronic health issues that too often go untreated," said Katherine Hill Richie, senior director of Venture Funds, TEDCO. "We are excited to support the healthcare changes that WCH will bring to this community and the marketplace."

Previously, Warrior Centric Health received $200,000 in funding from TEDCO . The investment was part of a highly competitive round from TEDCO's Seed Fund, which "invests in early-stage, technology and life sciences companies."

TEDCO provides funding, resources and connections that early-stage technology and life sciences companies need to thrive in Maryland. For entrepreneurs interested in applying for TEDCO funding opportunities, visit https://www.tedcomd.com/funding.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

About Warrior Centric Health

Warrior Centric Health (WCH)® provides hospitals and health systems with a groundbreaking digital platform that enables them to deliver comprehensive, best-practice population health management to the vast Warrior Community. It is the only fully realized population health solution of its kind. WCH is a Supplier Diversity – Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise™, a Microsoft for Start-Ups® company, a Vizient® Awarded Supplier, and a DoD/Air Force SBIR/STTR Technology Company. Please visit https://warriorcentrichealth.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Tammi Thomas, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO, tthomas@tedco.md

Warrior Centric Health logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TEDCO