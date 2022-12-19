Put a Cajun Spin on Your Favorite Baked Brie This Holiday Season with Tony Chachere's

Put a Cajun Spin on Your Favorite Baked Brie This Holiday Season with Tony Chachere's

OPELOUSAS, La., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet and savory, rich and creamy, this holiday treat is sure to impress your guests. Baked brie is one of the most popular appetizers, finding its way onto festive tables across the country. Its decadent flavors mixed with the sweet heat of Tony Chachere's Praline Honey Ham Marinade, create a dish perfectly designed for entertaining.

Baked brie is one of the most popular appetizers, finding its way onto festive tables across the country. Its decadent flavors mixed with the sweet heat of Tony Chachere’s Praline Honey Ham Marinade, create a dish perfectly designed for entertaining. (PRNewswire)

PRALINE HONEY-BAKED BRIE

By: @willworkforheels

INGREDIENTS

Wheel of Brie (8 Ounces)

1 French Baguette, Cut into ½-Inch Rounds, Buttered and Toasted

1/4 Cup Tony's Praline Honey Ham Injectable Marinade

1/3 Cup Maple Syrup

2 Teaspoons Tony's More Spice Seasoning

1 Tablespoon Rosemary, Chopped

1/2 Cup Pecans, Chopped

1/4 Cup Dried Cranberries

Butter, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 20 Minutes

Serves: 4-8

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove the brie from its wrapping and make crisscrossed scores in the cheese. Place the wheel of brie in an oven-safe baking dish. Bake the brie for 20 minutes. While the brie is baking, cut the baguette into ½-inch rounds and add butter to them. 5 minutes before taking the brie out of the oven, add the bread to the oven to lightly toast. In a small saucepan, heat maple syrup, Tony's Praline Honey Ham Marinade, Tony's More Spice Seasoning and rosemary. Bring to a boil. Add in cranberries and pecans and mix well. Remove the pan from the heat. After the brie is finished baking, remove it from the oven and add the praline mixture to the top. Garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary and enjoy with the toasted baguette rounds. (You can also add candied pecans as a garnish.)

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both the pantry and the table.

As part of Tony's 50th Anniversary Celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.

tonychachere.com

#PassAGoodTime

#50YearsOfFlavor

@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tony Chachere's