InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cell Phone Case (SDB-1705)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cell phone case to increase storage and allow for wired headphone use to enhance audio," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the COLZEIG CASE. My design would offer a more cost-effective way to increase the storage capacity of your cell phone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved case for a cell phone. In doing so, it enables the user to store data locally rather than on a Cloud-type storage option. It also allows for wired headphone use. As a result, it increases convenience and security. The invention features a versatile and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1705, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp