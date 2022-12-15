SEABOURN HONORED WITH 29 TOP TRAVEL AWARDS IN 2022

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, celebrates another banner year after receiving 29 top travel industry awards and accolades from major consumer and travel publications in 2022.

Recognitions came from readers' polls, discerning travel critics and editors, and expert travel partners who stay up-to-date with every new development in the travel industry. The awards honored many aspects of the Seabourn travel experience, including service, culinary, wellness, suites, and entertainment, as well as the overall experience with accolades such as best luxury line, best service, best overall small ship and more.

"I am so incredibly proud of the entire Seabourn family, both on board and ashore, and these honors reflect their dedication and commitment to deliver 'Seabourn Moments' and ensure our guests receive the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "This past year was truly incredible, with our entire fleet sailing and the launch of our first of two expedition ships. We are looking forward to 2023 and the many exciting adventures that are in store for us next year, particularly with the introduction of our second expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit."

Over the years, Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Seabourn's 2022 top awards and accolades include:

Condé Nast Travel – Gold List

The Best Cruise Ships in the World: Seabourn Encore

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards

Luxury Category

Expedition Category

FXExpress/Globe Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2022

Best Cruise Line Dining

Best Cruise Line Spas (4 th consecutive year)

Wherever Awards

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Readers' Choice Awards

Best Luxury Line

Best Wellness Program

Recommend Magazine

Gold: Overall Small Ship

Silver: Ultra-luxury

Bronze: Cuisine

Travel + Leisure - World's Best Awards

Top 5 Best Small Ship Ocean Cruise Line

Top 5 Best Midsize Ship Ocean Cruise Line

TravelAge West WAVE Awards

Expedition Cruise Line Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support

Travel Pulse – Travvy Awards

Best Cruise Line – Luxury (Silver)

Best Cruise Ships – Luxury (Bronze)

Travel Weekly Magellan Awards – Gold Magellan

Cruise Elements - Luxury Ship-Entertainment: Sir Tim Rice – The Circle of My Life (Created by Belinda King Creative Productions)

Cruise Marketing – Campaign-Advertising/Marketing: Seabourn "This is Your Moment" Campaign

Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards

Best Cruise Line: Under 1,000 Berths

U.S. News & World Report Best Cruise Line Rankings

Silver Badge

USA Today 10Best Awards

2 nd in Best Small Ship for Dining ( Seabourn Ovation )

3rd in Best Ocean Cruise Line

WAVE Awards (UK)

Best for Accommodation

Best for Wellness

Best Specialist Cruise Line

'Grand Prix' Gold Award

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships with one under construction. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit scheduled to enter service in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice , produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions †

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit

