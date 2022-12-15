Provenance Tags integrates with Concordium blockchain to offer a Track & Trace solution for enhanced customer engagement and to combat counterfeit goods

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provenance Tags announces integration with Concordium to bring to market an end-to-end encrypted and secure Track & Trace IoT platform.

Trade of counterfeit and pirated goods increases every year, and the consequences of a flood of falsified products on the market are wide-ranging and expensive: counterfeit sale directly causes high-end manufacturers to lose trillions in revenue, and consumers to lose trust and loyalty in the brand. Blockchain-based innovations make it possible to create new and improved manufacturing and supply chain solutions effective in fighting counterfeiting by enabling non-repudiation of data, immutability of changes tracked, and by providing verifiable proof of origin.

Provenance Tags is a low cost, carbon neutral manufacturing and supply chain Track and Trace solution built on Concordium blockchain. Provenance Tags provide solutions to combat counterfeit trading and help both manufacturing companies and retail customers to verify the authenticity and provenance of products before they buy the products.

Provenance Tags is the first ever solution to integrate a blockchain with a new standard of advanced Near Field Communication Tags integrated within the products, providing optimal anti-counterfeiting and tamper-proof application. The solutions are end-to-end encrypted and have built-in Anti-counterfeiting product protection based on tamper-proof Tags that in combination with the Concordium blockchain offer immutability of changes tracked and provide verifiable proof of origin.

Provenance Tags empower manufacturing companies to use our solutions simply by integrating their enterprise applications (ERP, MES, PLM) and manufacturing and supply chain processes and a smartphone app to verify the authenticity and provenance of products.

"Provenance Tags is excited to announce that we are building on the Concordium blockchain. Our Apps and Cloud Native infrastructure seamlessly integrated with Concordium blockchain and ID framework offers best-in-class Track & Trace solutions for small and large companies in many industries," says Niels Soerensen, founder of Provenance Tags. For more information contact at nhs@provenance-tags.com.

"The solution developed by Provenance Tags, using the Concordium blockchain, presents an opportunity to implement blockchain technology into real-world use cases helping companies implement Track & Trace solutions, protect brand-value and build customer loyalty," says Torben Kaaber, Head of Commercial at Concordium.

Media Contact

Mariona Iturrate Valle

Marketing team

marketing@concordium.com

View original content:

SOURCE Concordium