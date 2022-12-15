Barings Participation Investors Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Barings Participation Investors (the "Trust") met today. The Trust's Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share payable on January 20, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share or 9.1% over the previous dividend of $0.22 per share. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Trust's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Trust's year end and will be reported on IRS Form 1099-Div.

The Board of Trustees of the Trust also appointed Christopher Hanscom as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust, effective as of the close of business on December 16, 2022. Mr. Hanscom will succeed Jonathan Bock, who notified the Trust on December 9, 2022 that he will step down as the Trust's Chief Financial Officer, effective as of the close of business on December 16, 2022, to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Bock's resignation is not a result of any disagreement with the Trust on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices, or to any issues regarding its accounting policies or practices.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on February 27, 2022.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed-end management investment company advised by Barings LLC. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ("MPV").

