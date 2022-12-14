Manoj Punjabi Hosts Star-Studded Party of the Year

MD Entertainment's Founder & CEO, Celebrates His 50th Birthday and 20 Years In Business as Indonesia's Leading Producer Of Films, TV Shows, and Digital Entertainment

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars have aligned for Manoj Punjabi and MD Entertainment this year.

2022 reflected a golden year for Manoj Punjabi and the company he founded, MD Entertainment. Coming off of the amazing success of such record-breakers as KKN di Desa Penari, Layangan Putus, and Ivanna, Indonesia's leading producer celebrated his 50th birthday and MD Entertainment's 20th year in business at the AYANA Resort Bali.

The dazzling three-day, star-studded soirée was attended by guests from more than 11 countries around the world and who's who of the Indonesian entertainment, business, government and social fields. Guests included Boy Thohir, Enggartiasto Lukita, Arsjad Rasjid, Reza Rahadian, Raffi Ahmad & Nagita Slavina, Luna Maya, American K-Pop Artist Eric Nam and many more.

Performers were flown in from all over the globe to entertain his high-profile guests who showed up dressed to dazzle, for a stunning "Greatest-Showman" themed celebration which included circus-themed dances and music.

So spectacular were the decorations that it could have easily been mistaken for an elaborate movie set. The party was definitely on par with the type of pomp and circumstance we'd expect from Indonesia's crowned King of Content.

Manoj Punjabi is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Indonesian entertainment and creative industry. MD Entertainment is now wrapping up its most successful year yet, with the stellar launch of KKN di Desa Penari which became Indonesia's highest-grossing film of all time, and still counting (The extended version titled 'KKN di Desa Penari Luwih Dowo Luwih Medeni' will be released on December 29th in Indonesia and the region.)

Manoj Punjabi said that he was completely overwhelmed with the love and support showered by his guests, "I am extremely grateful to be able to celebrate these important milestones with the people who have made the greatest impact on my life. This year has been an extremely important year, not just for me personally, but for the entire MD family. I thank them all for coming all this way to be a part of the celebrations. It means the world to me".

