ZeroEyes Named Platinum Winner of Two 2022 ASTORS Homeland Security Awards

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that it has been recognized as a platinum winner of two 2022 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today (AST). The Conshohocken-based company was awarded Best Metal/Weapons Detection Solution and Best Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for its proactive AI gun detection software.

In its seventh year, the annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program continues to honor distinguished vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. Each year, industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies are acknowledged for their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said Tammy Waitt, Editorial Director for AST.

ZeroEyes received the awards for its proprietary AI technology, which provides a proactive solution to prevent gun-related violence and mass shootings in the United States. Layered on top of existing security cameras, ZeroEyes' software identifies brandished guns and dispatches alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' A.I. does not perform any facial recognition, nor receive, record, store, or share videos or images of any person.

"We are honored to be recognized by American Security Today as a leading organization striving to keep our nation and its citizens safe," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Our entire team works tirelessly to ensure that those utilizing our technology are protected against potential acts of gun-related violence. No matter the time or place, we will always have their backs."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEALs that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its A.I. to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN SECURITY TODAY

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com

