Scali Rasmussen Advises $85 Million Deal Securing Top Mexican Auto Retailer's Presence in U.S. Market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalton Corporación, one of Mexico's largest automotive retailer and financial services companies, has gained a physical presence in the U.S. market through an $85 million deal represented by the full-service law firm Scali Rasmussen PC.

"Concluding this transaction and launching Dalton into the U.S. required an orchestrated effort," said Dalton President Salomon Chidan Charur. "The Scali Rasmussen teams were top notch and a pleasure to work with."

Founded in 1987 with headquarters in Guadalajara, Dalton Motors Division, now Dalton Corporación, has grown into one of the biggest dealership brands in Mexico's retail market, serving major makers including Toyota, Honda, Kia and others. The acquisition of Frank Motors of San Diego, overseen by specialist teams at Scali Rasmussen, is the culmination of Chidan Charur's vision for growth into the North American market.

Dalton looked to Scali Rasmussen in the $85 million deal to acquire Subaru and Toyota dealerships and Mighty Auto Parts in National City, for their expertise in overseeing the intricate legal hurdles of his company's first cross-border transaction.

The on-time closing was the result of a coordinated effort by three specialist teams at Scali Rasmussen, with the firm's employment team working on due diligence and complicated employment and employee leasing issues, its transactional team managing negotiations and dealmaking and the regulatory & licensing team securing all the paperwork and permits necessary to move Dalton's acquisition quickly forward. The firm routinely employs this three-prong strategy for both international and domestic clients.

Firm shareholder Bert Rasmussen , who led the firm's involvement, praised Chidan Charur and Dalton Vice President of Innovation & New Ventures Juan Carlos Rodriguez Vilava for doing everything possible to help facilitate an expeditious transaction.

"Salomon and Juan Carlos are dream clients in terms of professionalism and dedication. They demonstrated tireless diligence in this effort. They wanted to get things to the finish line fast, and we shared that eagerness," said Rasmussen. "The result, was a successful transaction for all parties."

