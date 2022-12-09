A Place for Mom Hires Horizon Next for Digital Media

Horizon Next is AOR for all Paid Media

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading online platform and trusted senior living advisory service in North America, has awarded Horizon Next its digital media business across social, search, and programmatic media, in addition to existing planning and buying responsibilities for television and print, which it's managed since 2020. Horizon Next, the Horizon Media company focused on accelerating business growth by combining human insights with data and disruptive strategies, will direct A Place for Mom's consolidated annual media budget with an integrated view of its media investment for real-time optimization and performance analytics.

a Place for Mom (PRNewswire)

APFM enables caregivers to make confident senior care decisions for their aging moms and dads. "What we value about the Horizon team is their true understanding of leveraging audiences, tools and insights to make the right human connections that allow us to efficiently scale our business," said Lauren Radcliffe, SVP of Marketing. "Horizon Next will give us valuable insights into how our investments perform holistically across all channels and we look forward to our expanded relationship."

"A Place for Mom is about as personal as it gets, and with increased touchpoints to reach caregivers, we're proud that we've earned their trust, and appreciate the confidence they've put in us," said Gene Turner, President, Horizon Next. "We've been working with A Place for Mom since 2020 – and with this expanded remit, we'll continue to unlock audience and business opportunities to drive exponential growth."

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with a team of experienced local advisors providing insight-driven, personalized solutions. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. With hundreds of senior living experts nationwide, A Place for Mom helps hundreds of thousands of families every year navigate the complexities of finding the right senior living solution for their loved ones across home care, independent living, memory care, assisted living, and more. A Place for Mom's service is provided at no cost to families because it is paid for by the senior living communities and care providers in its network. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Toronto. Horizon Next has 565 employees and manages over $3B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics, and optimization across all channels.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Horizon Media