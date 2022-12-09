Jarrow Formulas® Offers Vegetarian N-A-C Antioxidant Supplement

Trusted supplement brand for over 40-years launches N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine (N-A-C) to support liver function and promote healthy cellular glutathione levels*

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrow Formulas®, the #1 probiotic brand for customer satisfaction, announced the launch of N-A-C, featuring 500mg of N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine in a vegetarian capsule form. The latest product offering is a powerful antioxidant amino acid, as well as a precursor in the body to the critical antioxidant glutathione – one of the body's most important and abundant antioxidant and detoxification agents.* More specifically, N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine supplies readily available L-cysteine, which acts as an antioxidant itself or as a precursor to glutathione.

"At Jarrow, we have been paying close attention to a number of independent clinical studies which underscore the effectiveness of N-A-C and its ability to support better health," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Marketing Officer of Jarrow Formulas. "Consumers are working with their medical providers and conducting their own research to identify the best supplement protocols to fit their personalized health goals. We want to provide them with highest quality option available, and we are thrilled to add N-A- C back to our product roster."

Other attributes of Jarrow Formulas® N-A-C include:

Precursor to Glutathione* (Glutathione is essential for the immune system's proper functioning, vital in maintaining healthy tissue and supports liver function.*)

Helps support glutathione production in the brain, liver and other organs *

Supports the detoxification function of the liver*

Supports the immune system*

Jarrow Formulas® evaluates the purity, strength and composition of all ingredients and only works with raw material suppliers that follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Working with top scientists and research institutes, Jarrow's formulations are carefully crafted to ensure the vitamins, minerals and other dietary ingredients are efficacious.

Jarrow Formulas® strives to meet the needs of all consumers with all products. N-A-C is non-GMO, vegetarian and contains no wheat, gluten, soybeans, dairy, egg, fish/shellfish, peanuts/tree nuts or sesame. Jarrow Formulas'® N-A-C is available at Amazon and at Jarrow.com. Also visit this website and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook to learn more about Jarrow Formulas® and their variety of wellness products.

About Jarrow Formulas ®

Jarrow Formulas® was founded in 1977 in Los Angeles by Jarrow L. Rogovin with the goal to promote optimal health with high-quality, effective, affordable, and superior formulation of dietary supplements.

Jarrow offers a wide range of scientifically supported supplements including products that support digestive, bone, brain, heart and immune health, and supplements that aid with energy and metabolism.* Jarrow Formulas products are available worldwide in countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

