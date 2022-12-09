FINBOA Releases Treasury Onboarding Software for Financial Institutions

New SaaS solution digitizes and modernizes Treasury services to enable growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, today announced the release of its Treasury Onboarding SaaS solution. This software modernizes and digitizes the commercial and treasury services application process in addition to maintenance, annual review and compliance processes for sales and operations. Removing friction from the Treasury onboarding process results in faster time to revenue, increased growth in Treasury sales and a better experience for customers and staff.

FINBOA intelligent automation for Treasury Onboarding reduces processing time per application to minutes by eliminating paper forms and tedious multi-step processes to increase information accuracy and completeness, accelerating internal approvals. The solution secures referrals for Treasury Management services and frees Treasury Sales to sell, not track paperwork or chase signatures for more timely decision-making. FINBOA provides real time enterprise-wide access to centralized data providing visibility into onboarding status and performance metrics, enabling on-demand reporting. The Treasury Onboarding solution can also automate annual or periodic performance review workflows.

FINBOA CEO and Founder, Raj Singal commented, "Our Treasury Onboarding solution will modernize treasury programs, enabling institutions to focus on services growth and customer satisfaction. With FINBOA software, banks and credit unions can remove friction from the onboarding process, resulting in 80% faster time to revenue and more sales." Singal adds, "Demand for our new offering has been strong, allowing us to quickly secure our first customers. At last, FIs have an onboarding solution that meets the operational need to eliminate paper and manual systems, scale Treasury business and delivers a digital client experience."

FINBOA attributes their continued success to offering a proven portfolio of automation solutions specifically designed for banks and credit unions. FINBOA's industry recognized software provides the digitization, automation, analytics, and compliance required to eliminate the inefficient manual processes or systems commonly used to manage Payment Disputes, Exception Management, Loan Onboarding, Wires and now, Treasury Onboarding. All FINBOA software solutions integrate with most banking Core systems and are PCI/DSS compliant. FINBOA SaaS is quick to implement and easy to use or train users.

FINBOA will host a live webinar on December 15th to introduce their Treasury Onboarding solution to Banks and Credit Unions. Interested Financial Institutions can register for the 12:30-1:15 pm CDT session HERE.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance and the customer experience by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging RPA, extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative SaaS proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston and was awarded 11th place on the Houston Business Journal (HBJ) 2022 Fast100 List. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

