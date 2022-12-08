STEP INTO FALL WITH THE LIMITED-EDITION MOTF X CHRISTIAN SIRIANO COLLECTION

MOTF partners with acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano on size-inclusive after work wear collection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion brand MOTF has collaborated with world-renowned fashion designer Christian Siriano to make luxury workwear more accessible through an exclusive, limited-edition collection. The MOTF x CHRISTIAN SIRIANO After Work Collection features timeless but high-end yet affordable hero pieces in a wide range of sizes. The collection consists of iconic pieces with accentuated corset waists, iridescent pinks, asymmetrical pleats, abstract prints and more that will seamlessly transition anyone's upscale office looks into their after work activities.

MOTF x Christian Siriano (PRNewswire)

"I wanted to create a collection with pieces that can be easily transitioned from day-to-night, now that a majority of us are back in the office for work," said Christian Siriano. "This range features a mix of classic looks as well as updated takes on some of the most popular pieces from my own brand's 15-year archive. Most importantly though, the collection is accessible and wearable for all, and will be holiday ready!"

Through its timeless staples and classic silhouettes, MOTF strives to add elements of chic to all of life's important moments. Siriano, who is known for his whimsical and show-stopping runway designs, was the ideal partner to encapsulate the brand's elegance in the most natural way. Together, through the MOTF x CHRISTIAN SIRIANO After Work Collection, Siriano and MOTF have seamlessly made luxury accessible.

The MOTF x CHRISTIAN SIRIANO After Work Collection, which has pieces in a wide variety of sizes, consists of a 9-look capsule collection and a co-design collaboration. The capsule collection was designed exclusively by Siriano and comes in exclusive packaging. The co-design collaboration consists of MOTF pieces curated by Siriano. All collection items are priced between $14.99 to $134.99.

Select items, including dresses, jackets, blouses and pants, from the capsule collection are available now, along with pieces from the co-design collaboration. Additional pieces from each will be purchasable in December.

MOTF is calling on individuals to share their MOTF x CHRISTIAN SIRIANO looks on Instagram by tagging @motf_official and using the hashtag #MOTFxCS.

About Christian Siriano

Award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. Siriano's designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Scarlett Johansson and Helen Hunt to name a few. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC and, in 2018, "The Curated NYC" opened in Midtown Manhattan. Now Siriano's most recent retail venture, "The Collective West," has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions to body diversity on the runway and red carpet. He is also the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list and a member of Forbes' "30 Under 30."

Siriano has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over 1 million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called SO SIRIANO, where he broke down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore to Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sia. And Siriano fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors, and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in the ever-changing fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presented Siriano's first-ever solo work retrospective, the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE exhibition, which ran in Savannah from October 2021–January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location, where it remained on view through October 9, 2022. In 2017, Siriano added the title of author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to high demand, he released a new version in fall 2021 titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, which features brand new images from his ever-growing, impressive body of work.

About MOTF

Inspired by the natural world, MOTF is a fashion brand that consists of timeless staples and classic silhouettes that every individual needs on repeat for a naturally chic style. Through its pieces, the brand is on a mission to empower the modern individual to embrace style and strength in the workplace and everyday life. MOTF's collections, which are crafted from the finest fabrics and artistic design, offer a versatile and purposeful work-chic wardrobe.

