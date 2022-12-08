CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Arena Soccer League today announced a partnership with Canela Media, a leading, minority-owned technology driven company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community. As part of this partnership, Canela.TV will stream the league games in Spanish on its sports channel, Canela Deportes. The Major Arena Soccer League games will be available in the United States, Mexico and South America through Canela.TV

CANELA.TV TO STREAM MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE GAMES IN SPANISH (PRNewswire)

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the best professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with MASL to bring the best indoor soccer league in the world to our users," said Felipe Osorio, vice president of sports at Canela Media. "Soccer is a huge passion point for Hispanics. We look forward to seeing the fan engagement and response to our coverage of the league."

"We have a significant Hispanic fan base who can now access and enjoy our exciting matches through Canela.TV in the Spanish language and our fan base globally continues to expand," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. "We love our fans and are thrilled to give them another avenue to watch their favorite sport and these talented teams. The partnership with Canela.TV and Canela Sports will further expand the international reach of MASL."

Canela.TV is available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, as well as through linear channels on Samsung TV Plus, LG, Vizio, Plex and DistroTV. It is also available through iTunes and Google Play. For additional information on Canela.TV please visit: https://www.canela.tv/

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing, and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between MASL, MASL Properties and Canela.TV.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Music features a unique blend of Latin music programming, featuring various genres from Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Classics, Romantic, and more.

Canela Media reaches more than 50 million unique Hispanics across its 180+ premium Spanish-language sites. Combined with the company's proprietary data, Canela Media possesses in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – U.S. and Latam Hispanics.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fourth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female- and minority-owned certified digital company. For more information please visit http://www.CanelaMedia.com.

About The Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features 14 teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico with players from over 30 countries worldwide. For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live visit Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season's games.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Major Arena Soccer League