Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, Launches Global Risk Forecast 2023: The Intelligence Needed to Inform Risk Management in 2023

The team of specialized intelligence experts issues annual report analyzing worldwide threats to help prepare organizations for the year ahead

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, released its annual Global Risk Forecast that provides expert insight and analysis on various risks for businesses and organizations in 2023.

Compiled by more than 150 intelligence experts based across four continents and drawing from more than 21,000 sources in 25 different languages, the report includes risks across various intelligence categories, with an emphasis on categorical and regional risks. The 2023 Global Risk Forecast aims to help organizational leaders make strategic decisions to best protect their people and operations anywhere in the world by breaking down key global risks.

The forecast highlights the most pressing global trends in aviation, cyber, environment, health, maritime, and more throughout the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe/CIS, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Asia, and Africa.

Key topics analyzed in the Forecast include:

Growing insecurity and instability expected across Africa due to the fallouts of the Russia - Ukraine war

Economic competition between the US & China likely to reshape supply chains the APAC region

Economic turmoil to cause political upheaval in the Americas

Ongoing conflict in Ukraine ; implications throughout Europe

MENA region's uptick in social unrest amid rising prices of food and fuel

La Nina oscillation forecast

Vaccine-preventable diseases in a post-COVID-19 world

The future of air travel

Anticipated increase in low-level piracy

"As global champions in the integrated risk management space, we take very seriously the responsibility to be the leading source that provides clientele the most pertinent risks to their assets and people so they can confidently make well-informed decisions going into the upcoming year,'' said Mike Susong, Senior Vice President of Global Intelligence. "Whether it be a turbulent political climate or a budding health crisis, our team of highly specialized analysts break down the complex global issues that companies and organizations can anticipate and prepare for."

Crisis24 intelligence experts are available to speak with the media about the significance of the findings. Current clients will receive Global Risk Forecast 2023: A Look Beyond the Horizon upon the report's release. To reserve a digital copy of the full report, other businesses can sign up here or reach out to mara@abelcommunnications.com for more information.

