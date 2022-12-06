Leapfrog Recognizes 2022 Top Hospital and Top ASC Recipients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Leapfrog Group announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Top Hospital Award and Top Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Award, a national recognition widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards United States hospitals and ASCs can receive for patient safety and quality. Top Hospitals and Top ASCs will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.

"This is an incredible achievement that every one of these hospitals and ASCs should be celebrating," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "Congratulations to their clinicians, leadership, and staff for putting patients first."

This year, 115 hospitals from across the country received the Top Hospital Award. California, Florida, and North Carolina were the states with the most Top Hospitals, with ten or more hospitals in each state receiving the designation. The Top Hospitals are recognized in four categories: Top General Hospitals (32 recipients), Top Rural Hospitals (13 recipients), Top Teaching Hospitals (58 recipients), and Top Children's Hospitals (12 recipients).

The 12 2022 Top ASCs represent six states and 10 specialties:

HHC Hartford Surgery Center – Hartford, Connecticut

Glastonbury Surgery Center, LLC – Glastonbury, Connecticut

Lighthouse Surgery Center – Hartford, Connecticut

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami – Miami, Florida

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation – Plantation, Florida

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs – Coral Springs, Florida

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach – Miami Beach, Florida

Reno Orthopedic Surgery Center – Reno, Nevada

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center – Brunswick County, North Carolina

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery – Charlotte, North Carolina

St. Luke's Endoscopy Center – Buxmont – Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center – Knoxville, Tennessee

Data from the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog ASC Survey were used to identify award winners. The selection was based on excellence in upholding quality standards across several areas of patient care. This includes staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and error prevention.

Full results of the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog ASC Survey are publicly reported and available for free on Leapfrog's website, providing patients with a resource to make informed decisions about where to seek treatment.

To see the methodology for Top Hospitals, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

To see the methodology for Top ASCs, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/ratings-reports/top-ascs.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

