The Salvation Army Urges Americans to Learn More About the Impact of Giving Tuesday Donations

Nation's largest direct provider of social services is battling rising costs to fight increased need of assistance for over 25 million people annually

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 132nd annual Red Kettle campaign underway, the longest-running philanthropic fundraiser of its kind, The Salvation Army is emphasizing its mission of serving those most vulnerable through this year's "Love Beyond" messaging. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that 25 million people rely on year-round when they turn to the nation's largest direct provider of social services for assistance.

"More than 2 million people rely on The Salvation Army during the holiday season alone, but the truth is our communities need help year-round" said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Financial support on Giving Tuesday is critical to providing love beyond the holidays to millions in need whether through emergency disaster services, housing, feeding, or youth support."

The number of those in need of food, shelter and utilities assistance continues to rise as families face challenges ahead of the holidays. Latest numbers from the US Census Bureau show 91.8 million Americans have had difficulty paying for essential household expenses.

"Expenses to shelter and feed the most vulnerable have dramatically increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. Food prices have seen their highest increase since 1979. Requests for help are growing across the country with many Salvation Army locations seeing an increase from 30%-50%. That's why Giving Tuesday matters." added Hodder.

Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America. To get involved on Giving Tuesday with The Salvation Army:

$25 per month. A $25 monthly gift over the course of one year provides: Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org and enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift ofper month. Amonthly gift over the course of one year provides:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle across the country

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555

Encourage friends and family to give virtually through options like Facebook Fundraiser

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts remain in the community in which they are given.

Across the nation, volunteers and supporters will participate in Giving Tuesday activations to raise awareness of the need for support, including celebrities, artists, and influencers. In New York City, The Salvation Army will once again stand up the biggest red kettle the city has ever seen, bringing with it holiday cheer and a call for digital donations and community togetherness.

To learn more about how The Salvation Army meets human needs around the holidays and throughout the year, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

