The Green Organic Dutchman Announces Stock Option and RSU Grants

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company and leading producer of premium cannabis brands, announces that it has granted options (each, an "Option") to purchase an aggregate of up to 5,010,100 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, of which 2,005,000 Options were granted to directors and executive officers, and 3,005,100 Options were granted to employees and consultants. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price per Common Share equal to $0.69. The Options vest as to 1/3 of the total number of Options granted on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, and expire five years from the grant date. The Options are granted in accordance with the Company's share option plan adopted by the board of directors of the Company on May 12, 2021 (the "Option Plan").

Pursuant to the terms of the Company's amended and restated restricted share unit plan dated October 9, 2020 (the "RSU Plan"), restricted share units ("RSUs") representing the right to receive up to an aggregate of 330,000 Common Shares, subject to the satisfaction of certain vesting conditions, were also awarded to certain directors and officers of the Company. Copies of the Option Plan and the RSU Plan are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a multi-licensed Canadian cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods, innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, TGOD serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including BZAM, The Green Organic Dutchman, -ness, Highly Dutch Organics, TABLE TOP, Cruuzy and partner brands Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, Superflower and Snackbar. TGOD operates facilities in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan, and is rapidly expanding its offerings to a growing number of consumers across Canada.

TGOD's Common Shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca and www.bzamheadquarters.com

