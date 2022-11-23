VIVOTEK Ranked Top 20 in Security 50 for the 10th Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK(TAIEX: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, announced today that it has once again been named among the top 20 by a&s magazine, marking its 10th consecutive year as a global leader. This year (2022), VIVOTEK advanced one position to secure 17th place. It is also the only Taiwanese enterprise listed.

With deep roots in Taiwan, VIVOTEK has catered to the world for over two decades. Its insistence on retaining its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations locally has enabled it to build incredible momentum, not only in expanding the application scope of its security solutions but also in adding value to its IP surveillance products. (PRNewswire)

With deep roots in Taiwan, VIVOTEK has catered to the world for over two decades. Its insistence on retaining its design, R&D, and manufacturing operations locally has enabled it to build incredible momentum, not only in expanding the application scope of its security solutions but also in adding value to its IP surveillance products. One example is its recent expansion into the AI surveillance solutions market with the launch of its new subscription service, VORTEX. Besides corporate operations, VIVOTEK is equally committed to fulfilling its environmental and social governance goals. VIVOTEK's ambitions do not stop at being Taiwan's first sustainable IP surveillance brand. It aims one day to become the world's tier one and the most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider.

Security 50 candidates are assessed based on their CPA-endorsed financial statements. This year, VIVOTEK was once again named among the top 20 companies in the world, securing itself as an industry leader for the 10th consecutive year. Since 2003, a&s Security 50 has been ranking the top 50 companies in the security industry. These companies have the largest share of the global market and the highest product shipment to global partners.

About VIVOTEK Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was listed on the TWSE in 2011, and we have established offices in the U.S., Netherlands, India, Mexico, and Japan. As one of the world's most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider, we deliver intelligent security, control, and management for a safer society. With more than 20 years at the forefront of the industry, we've driven breakthroughs in R&D, and built a solid technological foundation for the industry. Via a global network of countries, we serve system integrators building intelligent solutions for end-users around the world.

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, we are widely recognized for our expansive technical capabilities in imaging and audio, specializing in IP cameras, video management software, and edge based AI video analytics. In 2017, we joined the Delta Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, to serve as the security and intelligence core of Delta Building Automation Business. In 2021, we unveiled new branding in its transformation towards the IoT age, including logo, brand identity, and a new brand ethos under the slogan "We Get The Picture." For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

For Media Enquiries:

Angel Hsiao

angel.hsiao@vivotek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.