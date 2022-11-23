Tianjin multiplies growth opportunities with BRI

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

An indoor scene at the Luban workshop in Thailand.

Tianjin has been an active player in expanding cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road in industrial, educational and green development, and has further strengthened logistical ties.

Tianjin has leveraged its strong industrial base, port outlet, and pioneering edge in policy and opening up to build opportunities with the BRI, deliver win-win results and expand global cooperation.

Located on the coast of the Bohai Sea, Tianjin Port has over 136 cargo routes, extending trade ties with more than 800 ports in over 200 countries and regions. Over 30 percent of its cargo throughput was delivered to Belt and Road countries in the first half of the year.

Initiated by Tianjin, the program "Luban Workshop" has become a flagship brand of Chinese vocational education, which is seeing a growing influence in the world.

Up to now, Tianjin has opened 20 Luban workshops in 19 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe to help promote overseas growth in vocational education. It is designed to offer high-end technical skills training that can help college students meet the requirements of the emerging global market.

Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City - launched as a flagship bilateral cooperation project between the governments of China and Singapore - offers a pioneering model for growth that takes into account rapid urbanization and a rising emphasis on sustainable development worldwide.

China and Singapore have cooperated closely to drive the development of the eco-city, a prosperous city that is ecologically friendly, socially harmonious and economically sustainable.

Another example is the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, which is located in a desert 50 kilometers south of the seaport city Suez, and 120 kilometers east of Egypt's capital Cairo.

The zone has over 80 enterprises, half of which are manufacturing companies, and has attracted more than $1 billion in investment. The industrial park hosts companies involved in manufacturing, logistics, technology development, commerce, and finance.

