Quality Roots Partners with Share Detroit for Annual Giving Green Drive

Providing winter items to those in need throughout Southeast Michigan

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Roots, a cannabis company focused on connecting quality people with quality cannabis, is once again rallying the community throughout Owosso, Monroe, Hamtramck, Corunna and Battle Creek to give back. This year Quality Roots is partnering with Share Detroit to collect and donate new/unused Winter items for those in need. The Giving Green Winter Donation Drive will begin on Giving Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and run through Tuesday, December 8, 2022.

Give back this Giving Tuesday by going to any Quality Roots location and participating in their Giving Green Drive. Those who donate new/unused items needed by Share Detroit will receive $5 off their next purchase at Quality Roots. (PRNewswire)

All types of new or unused clothing are accepted for donations. Most needed items include travel-size toiletries, female hygiene products, diapers, coats and sweatshirts and blankets for people of all sizes and ages.

Customers who donate to the Green Giving Drive will receive $5 off that can be used at any of the Quality Roots brick-and-mortar locations. More prizes and exclusive promotions will be available in-store.

"We're excited to partner with local organizations like Share Detroit to help bring people together and make the winter a little warmer for those in need. We urge everyone to give back to the community we all know and love. We'll also provide $5 off their purchase for those who donate to a local charity of their choice through the Share Detroit website and use the code QUALITY ROOTS. This is just one step in our ongoing mission to give back" said Aric Klar, CEO at Quality Roots.

"We are so grateful and excited to team with Quality Roots stores throughout Michigan to support local community nonprofits and build awareness statewide of organizations that need financial and in-kind support. We look forward to the 2022 giving season being a huge success, thanks to Quality Roots and their customers" said Janette Phillips, Executive Director of Share Detroit.

Share Detroit will also be accepting donations at https://sharedetroit.org/GivingTuesdayDetroit .

Quality Roots drop-off locations:

Battle Creek - 1028 E Michigan Ave.

Hamtramck - 2024 Caniff St.

Monroe - 1121 S Monroe St.

Corunna - 898 W Corunna Ave.

About Quality Roots

Quality Roots, Inc. is Michigan's premier cannabis company focused on providing the best service, experience and products for medical marijuana and recreational customers. With locations in Owosso, Monroe, Hamtramck, Corunna and Battle Creek, Quality Roots is quickly becoming a household name in the industry. New store locations are coming soon in Ypsilanti, Westland, Waterford and Berkley. To learn more about Quality Roots, upcoming community events and details on products, go to https://getqualityroots.com/

About Share Detroit

Share Detroit is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the missions and work of more than 300 area nonprofits. Our robust online platform makes giving easy by connecting generous people to the greatest needs in the community. SHAREDetroit.org offers local nonprofits a chance to be seen and heard, regardless of cause or size. To learn more about Share Detroit and the Giving Tuesday campaign, visit https://sharedetroit.org/GivingTuesdayDetroit

Questions or inquiries about Share Detroit can be sent to karly@sharedetroit.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quality Roots