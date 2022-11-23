5W Digital Announces Continued Expansion of In-House Content Division Offerings

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, announces today the expansion of their content division with expanded offered practices with an emphasis on growth in TikTok content development and trend taskforce, and a focus on trend-jacking across all social media platforms.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

"Social media, especially TikTok, has rendered the trend lifecycle more volatile than ever before. It takes a full and dedicated team to recognize emerging trends and respond quickly with high-quality content," said 5W CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our in-house digital content team performs incredibly well in this area, and we continue to invest our resources in content creation and trend forecasting to better serve our client partners."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Matthew Caiola

mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations