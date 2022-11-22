TZP Group Partners with Soccer Post

Alex Morgan joins Soccer Post as an investor and Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Group ("TZP"), a multi-strategy private equity firm, announced today its investment in Soccer Post Holdings, LLC ("Soccer Post" or the "Company"), the largest local-market-focused omni-channel soccer specialty retailer in the United States. Soccer Post's mission is to provide an authentic soccer retail experience to local soccer families in every market it serves. TZP's partnership will help Soccer Post accelerate expansion into new markets and communities.

Soccer Post has been offering soccer apparel, footwear, and gear to enthusiasts, clubs, athletes, and families across the United States for over three decades. The Company has established itself as the go to destination for soccer families and one of the leading national omni-channel specialty retailers across e-commerce, physical stores, and institutional channels.

"We have experienced significant growth and have unprecedented opportunities to scale the business nationally through multiple channels. We needed to find a partner with expertise in omni-channel retailing and the capital to support our anticipated growth" said Sarah Jett, Chief Brand Officer of Soccer Post. "We selected TZP for their track record with omni-channel retailers, portfolio of authentic brands, and their confidence in our team and our vision for the future of soccer specialty retail."

"Our goal was to find an investment partner that understood and valued how special our business model is to soccer families and brought expertise to help Soccer Post's national expansion strategy. TZP has a long track-record as a management-focused partner with insight and resources to support management teams in executing ambitious growth plans for their businesses. Their experience in activewear and lifestyle companies, their operating expertise with disruptive business models, and their commitment to our shared vision made TZP a perfect fit for Soccer Post" said Blake Sonnek-Schmelz, Chief Executive Officer of Soccer Post.

"When we met Blake, we knew that he and his team had built something truly special," said Rodney Eshelman, TZP Partner. "Soccer Post is a well-known, national brand and its reach across channels is compelling. What is most compelling is the authenticity that the Soccer Post brand brings to the soccer communities it serves. We look forward to adding our resources and support to help Blake and his team scale the business."

Alongside TZP, Soccer Post announced that Alex Morgan has become an investor and Brand Ambassador. Mr. Sonnek-Schmelz said, "As a leader both on and off the field, Alex Morgan represents everything we look to bring to our Soccer Post community. We are thrilled to have her join the team and continue to elevate our plans for community interaction across the nation." Alex Morgan, Soccer Post investor and future Soccer Post store owner added "Growing up, I loved visits to local soccer shops. I'm excited to share my passions for the beautiful game and advancing women's soccer with the leading authentic omni-channel soccer specialty retail company in the United States. Together with Soccer Post, I will support the next generation of soccer families and communities."

About Soccer Post

Acquired in 2011 by Blake Sonnek-Schmelz (CEO) and headquartered in Eatontown, NJ, Soccer Post is the largest local-market-focused omni-channel soccer specialty retailer with over 30 store locations in the United States. Soccer Post has been offering soccer apparel, footwear and gear to enthusiasts, clubs, athletes, and families across the United States for over three decades. Soccer Post's mission is to provide an authentic soccer retail experience to local soccer players in every market it serves. The Company has established itself as the go to destination for soccer families and one of the leading national omnichannel specialty retailers across e-commerce, physical stores, and institutional channels. For more information, please visit www.soccerpost.com.

About TZP Group

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately ~$2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.

