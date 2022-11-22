Sunday Citizen Announces NYC Grand Opening of First Brick-and-Mortar Store

The home and loungewear brand will host a public event on December 8th to "share the cozy"

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday Citizen, the direct-to-consumer bedding, home, and loungewear retailer, is announcing a grand opening event for its first brick-and-mortar shop, located in New York City, on December 8th. The shop on 42 Crosby St in the Soho neighborhood in Manhattan will act as a showroom for the brand's "radically soft" products, as well as a destination for wellness workshops that support the brand's "home, body, and soul" initiative.

"We're thrilled to offer a space where customers can not only touch and feel our products before purchasing for the first time, but also connect with the Sunday Citizen lifestyle," shared Mike Abadi, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunday Citizen.

The event, open to the public, will invite guests to enjoy special offers and exclusive surprises while they engage with Sunday Citizen collections first-hand. Being a tactile brand, the space is essential for consumers to feel the proprietary fabrics and experience the uniquely soft textures Sunday Citizen prides itself on.

"We want the store to build community with the Soho neighborhood. We've placed great emphasis on creating a welcoming environment that speaks to that feeling of home-brewed comfort and we can't wait to foster local connections," explained Michelle Familier, Co-Founder and CMO of Sunday Citizen.

The location is the brand's first step toward an omnichannel approach after running as a direct-to-consumer business for over three years. Co-founders Mike and Michelle look forward to continuing to diversify the brand's channels after reaching eight-figure success in 2022. Customers can look forward to wellness activations such as skill-building workshops and influencer talks in the coming months.

For more information on the event, or to connect with Sunday Citizen founders Mike Abadi and Michelle Familier, visit sundaycitizen.co/pages/stores or contact press@sundaycitizen.co .

About Sunday Citizen:

Sunday Citizen was founded in 2018 by Mike Abadi and Michelle Familier, husband and wife, and their partner Michael Krieger, owner of the boutique hotel where the brand was born, to bring radical softness into consumers' homes. Sunday Citizen's proprietary fabric blends create uniquely durable and comfortable home accessories and loungewear with sustainability at heart. For more information on Sunday Citizen visit sundaycitizen.co.

