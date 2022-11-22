Spooky Action announces that they will give away a free DJI M300 with every tether system purchase during Cyber Week

Spooky Action announces that they will give away a free DJI M300 with every tether system purchase during Cyber Week

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With every purchase of a Superfly 2 tether system, Spooky Action will offer a free DJI M300.

Superfly 2, the tether system that lets your drone fly 10 times longer (PRNewswire)

Spooky Action is the leading American tethered drone manufacturer. The company's Superfly 2 is a generational leap forward in tether technology, with an improved "magic" autospooler and a includes an advanced high-wattage powertrain. The system was designed to plug-and-play with existing drone systems and increases the flight time of the DJI M300 to 10 hours. Superfly 2 is designed and assembled in the USA and is built to be completely NDAA compliant. The system has previously been deployed by leading defense, telecommunications, and government customers globally.

Spooky Action is also offering Supercare, a new warranty plan for their tether systems designed for customers who deploy Superfly in the most challenging environments. This plan includes full coverage of the tether system, and offers complete system replacement in the event of severe damage, for a small deductible charge.

This deal is set to go live Nov 28, 2022 and is only valid until Dec 2, 2022, or until supplies last. Systems can be purchased by visiting spookyaction.com, or by emailing sales@spookyaction.com.

Contact:

Rahul Tiwari

sales@spookyaction.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spooky Action