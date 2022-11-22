Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. Score in The Waltons Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., EE1 / BMG recording artists and seven-time Grammy-winning stars of Questlove's Oscar-winning "Summer of Soul", now appear as Sister Harriett and Brother William in "The Waltons Thanksgiving", starring Logan Shroyer, Bellamy Young, original "Waltons" alum Richard Thomas, and Mary Donnelly Haskell. The telefilm is executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Sam Haskell for Magnolia Hill / Warner Bros. Discovery. The duo starred in last years' rating juggernaut for The CW, "The Waltons' Homecoming", now appear regularly in "The Waltons" reboots. "The Waltons Thanksgiving" encores on The CW, Thanksgiving, November 24, and is available via streaming.

Emmy Award-Winner Sam Haskell, Executive Producer of Anxious Nation Kathy Ireland, Grammy Award-Winners Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. (Left). Actor Logan Shroyer with Marilyn & Billy (Right). Courtesy of Jon Carrasco. (PRNewswire)

"We didn't dream of these opportunities. New music. Films. Television. We are grateful and blessed. We're managed exclusively by SWC, a subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide. Every successful career has a power team. We thank Sam Haskell, SWC, Kathy Ireland, Steve Rosenblum, Stephen Roseberry, Jon Carrasco, uber-talented millennial music producer, Nic Mendoza, whose ears we trust, and our amazing public relations director, Rona Menashe, Co-CEO of Guttman Associates," said McCoo & Davis. Ms. Menashe said, "Marilyn & Billy are recording their 2023 album with maestro Mendoza, and its release will synchronize with their second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame … another historic first for the 'First Couple of Pop & Soul'. From CBS Sunday Morning to Forbes, Billboard and entertainment journalists, the media is excited by Marilyn & Billy's renaissance."

Marilyn & Billy began their careers as lead singers and stars of The Original 5th Dimension and have a history in television with Woody Allen, Ed Sullivan, Dolly Parton, and in their own series for CBS, as the only African-American married couple ever to headline a network program. "Solid Gold", "The Jamie Foxx Show", and now "The Waltons" revivals followed, making them the only couple to appear on television regularly for the last seven decades.

Last year, McCoo & Davis returned to the recording studio and the Billboard charts with their #1 iTunes album, "blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons", produced by Nic Mendoza on EE1 / BMG, a subsidiary of kathy ireland® Worldwide. "blackbird" is celebrated by critics and icons, Anita Baker, Vanessa Williams, Lynn Whitfield, Dolly Parton, Kathy Ireland, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Questlove, and received several honors, in addition to its commercial success for messages of inclusion and shattering racism. Earlier this month, in addition to concert tours, the couple expanded their philanthropy, performing for activist Dolores Huerta and lecturing at UCLA and prestigious universities.

