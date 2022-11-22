Lirium Selected to Power Digital Asset Access in Sub-Saharan Africa; Expands its Emerging Market Footprint Through Mara Wallet backed by Coinbase Ventures

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirium, a leading registered provider of B2B2C digital asset infrastructure solutions, entered into an agreement to power digital currency access and settlement services for sub-Saharan Africa's recently launched blockchain platform Mara Wallet.

The Nairobi and Lagos-based financial technology company Mara already has over 3.7 million waitlist users. Starting in Nigeria, the full product will be subsequently rolled out to other countries.

Lirium's white label solution will give Mara's account holders quick and easy access to almost thirty top traded cryptocurrencies. Mara is Lirium's first client in Africa, a continent with significant potential for mass adoption of alternative payment methods and digital asset investment, combining surging financial technology innovation with a young population (over 70% of the region's population is below 30 years of age). Nigeria is ranked among the top 20 countries in Chainanalysis 2022 Global Adoption Index.

Federico Murrone, Lirium AG Founder and CEO, commented, "We are very excited about partnering with Mara, which accelerates our reach in the emerging markets beyond Latin America, our initial area of focus. We are proud to work with a company recently backed by Coinbase Ventures and has a partnership with Circle to facilitate Web3 developer projects through the Mara Foundation. Lirium's understanding of crypto, crypto wallets and emerging markets, together with a pipeline of white label DAE products and a disciplined regulatory and compliance approach, makes us an ideal partner for supporting a company such as Mara, as it embarks on building a Pan-African digital financial ecosystem in the region that plans to transform the economic and social future of Africans."

Lirium's back-end plug-and-play, fully adaptable API, that allows its clients to retain full control of the end-customer experience without adding any additional regulatory or operational complexities, is facilitating Mara's ability to differentiate itself. By seamlessly catering to the specific needs of African users, Mara can now support money transfer and currency trading use cases, allowing them to access US Dollars, Pounds and Euros to buy and sell crypto and other digital assets. Lirium extends its registered functionalities to its B2B2C clients, providing fully operational regulatory, compliance, treasury, liquidity, custodial and insurance coverage.

Lirium is a registered digital asset technology and infrastructure company which leverages its founders' proven fast-scaling crypto track record to provide a full-coverage turnkey infrastructure solution for local provision, transaction and settlement of digital financial, tokenized and other DAE assets. The company is registered in Liechtenstein to provide three types of services including crypto buy/sell, custody and pricing, allowing it to be a market maker that can supply best pricing and liquidity to an existing financial institution customer base globally. Lirium's initial focus is Latin America, where it is building the regional infrastructure and local settlement rails for local provision, transaction and settlement of current and future locally relevant DAE products and services. It is also developing an accretive presence in other high growth potential Emerging Markets. Its low-cost, rapidly scalable business model optimizes gains through a pricing structure that mitigates risk related to crypto asset price fluctuation exposure. This enables traditional banks, digital wallets and native digital crypto players to quickly and safely offer their clients local, compliant and low risk access to cryptocurrencies and locally relevant financial products while retaining full control of the end-customer experience.

