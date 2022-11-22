Heffernan Financial Services Acquires Osland Financial Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Financial Services entered the state of Arizona with the acquisition of Osland Financial Group, located in Scottsdale. Michael Osland, and his team of four employees, joined Heffernan Financial Services effective November 1, 2022. The Osland office is Heffernan Insurance Brokers' second office in Arizona and 19th office in the United States.

Michael Osland has 35 years of experience in the financial services industry and founded Osland Financial Group in 1996. Osland specializes in a wide range of financial products and services for individuals and business owners, including wealth management, retirement strategies, insurance, and annuity products.

"We are excited to continue to expand our footprint in the Southwest with our recent acquisition in New Mexico, and now the greater Phoenix area. The Osland Financial Group is a perfect fit with the Heffernan Financial Services team as they share our passion for exceptional customer services by providing their clients with customized solutions to meet their everchanging needs." said Blake Thibault, Managing Director of Heffernan Financial Services.

"The Osland Financial Group team is excited and honored to be part of the Heffernan brand," said Michael Osland, now Senior Vice President of Heffernan Financial Services. "Heffernan brings 35 years of industry knowledge and has built a culture that is rare to find. Our goal has always been to treat everyone we touch as family and at Heffernan that's exactly what we have experienced."

About Heffernan Financial Services

Heffernan Retirement Services is a full-service financial services firm, offering strategies and solutions for corporations, foundations, and individuals. With a dedicated team focused solely on retirement plans, the group has over seventy-five years of experience in consulting and advisory services.

Heffernan Retirement Services believes that all employees deserve the ability to retire on their terms as a reward for a lifetime of hard work. They champion this cause by working with clients to create a comprehensive retirement plan. Being both vendor and investment neutral, Heffernan Retirement Services acts as your true independent consultant.

For more information, visit heffgroupfs.com.

The Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisors is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (September 2017). The FT 401 is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflects each advisor's status in seven primary areas: DC plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record and DC plan participation rate. This honor is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither the advisors nor their parent firms pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 401.

The financial consultants at Heffernan Retirement Services are registered representatives with, and securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Heffernan Retirement Services and Heffernan Financial Services are separate non-affiliated entities from LPL Financial.

